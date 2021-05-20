Spotify launches a new virtual concert series

Vivo X60 Pro+: A piece of executive elegance
Spotify is entering the virtual concert business with a new feature that is meant to provide a live show experience virtually. The auto streaming platform has announced a new concert series. The series of shows includes artists such as The Black Keys, Jack Antonoff of Bleachers, and Leon Bridges which will run from May through June.
Also read: Spotify planning a new live audio experience
These shows are pre-recorded live streams which can be watched using a Spotify account and cost ₹179 per show in India.
Each ticket is linked to a Spotify account. This means, a Spotify user can only purchase one ticket per show. Users who purchase the ticket and do not have a Spotify account will be prompted for a free sign up when purchasing a ticket for the show, as per an FAQ page.
The shows will run 40-75 minutes. It will not be possible to pause, rewind, or download the show to watch at any other time.
The Covid-19 pandemic has significantly impacted the live music industry. Various platforms have taken steps to help artists with virtual experiences.
“All artists will receive a guaranteed fee for their participation in the livestream,” Spotify told TechCrunch.
