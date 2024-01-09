Super Plastronics Pvt Ltd (SPPL) is betting big on the premium television segment as a key pillar for future growth as it widens its distribution for brand Blaupunkt. The company is also in the process of ramping up its television manufacturing capacity in 2024.

The company is the exclusive brand licensee for brands such as Kodak, Thomson and Blaupunkt in India.

Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO, SPPL told businessline, “We are increasingly seeing Indian consumers opting for premium products and upgrading to bigger sized televisions. There is higher demand for mid and premium segments in the television segments compared to entry level segments. This has led us to focus on widening the distribution and doubling down on the Blaupunkt range of televisions. While Flipkart will continue to be our partner, we are now also adding Amazon as our new e-commerce partner for the brand.”

He added that this strategic move will help Blaupunkt business to garner higher growth in the 4K and QLED TV segment. Marwah also pointed out that this will enable the brand to sharpen its availability for consumer cohorts in the replacement segment.

“In the next financial year, we expect Blaupunkt to garner a growth of about 40 per cent as well as strengthen its market share in the TV segment. Currently the brand’s contribution share to our revenues is at about 14 per cent,” he explained. The company aims to grow German brand Blaupunkt’s market share in the television segment to four per cent by FY25.

Meanwhile, SPPL is gearing up to grow its manufacturing capacity for the television business. The company is in the process of setting up an additional manufacturing facility in Hapur, Uttar Pradesh. “In the first phase, the plant will enable us to increase our capacity to one million units per year compared to 7,00,000 units per year. This is expected to happen by next quarter. By the end of the second phase, the capacity will be further enhanced two million units per year,” Marwah added.

Consumers will be able to purchase Blaupunkt in the upcoming “Amazon Republic Day Sale” which will be live from January 13. The brand offers a range of QLED TVs, 4K TVs and FHD TVs in the country.