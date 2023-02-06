Super Plastronics Pvt Ltd (SPPL) is setting up its second plant for manufacturing televisions in Hapur, Uttar Pradesh with an initial investment of ₹300 crore. The company sells LED TVs under brands Kodak, Thomson as well as Blaupunkt as the exclusive brand licensee partner in India.

The company already manufactures TVs at its Noida facility, which has a capacity to make about half a million units.

Strong focus

“We expect the Hapur plant to begin operations in the next two quarters. In the first year, we are making investments of about ₹300 crore. With enhanced capacity, our aim is to produce one million made-in-India televisions in the next financial year. With growing demand for bigger sizes of LED TVs, our bigger focus will be on making televisions of 40 inches and above,” said Avneet Marwah, Director and CEO.

He added that the company is focusing on fully-backward integration and in the long term, the company hopes to expand its overall television manufacturing capacity further.

The company, which had been strongly focusing on e-commerce marketplaces, has also been stepping up focus on offline distribution in the past few years. “We are now selling our products at over 10,000 billing counters offline. We are strategically focusing on expanding our offline presence in tier-2 and -3 towns as we can bring in a lot of price advantage,” he added.

Export opportunity

The OEM maker is also exploring opportunities for exports. “We will also look at exports in markets such as South America. We are in talks with our brand partners for expansion,” Marwah said. The company expects to end FY23 with revenues of ₹800-900 crore, he added.

SPPL is also gearing up for a bigger play in the appliances segment. It forayed into the washing machines category in 2020 under brand Thomson. “We have aggressive plans to expand our presence in the washing machine segment,” Marwah added. Last year, the company had also forayed in air-conditioners segment.