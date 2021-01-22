Companies

Sreedhareeyam Ayurvedic Eye Clinic launches mobile clinic

Our Bureau Kochi | Updated on January 22, 2021 Published on January 22, 2021

Sreedhareeyam Ayurvedic Eye Clinic and Research Centre has a full-fledged mobile eye clinic. Set up in a spacious caravan, the mobile clinic houses modern diagnostic equipment, pharmacy and services of specialist doctors and technicians.

Commemorating the fourth death anniversary of centre's founder N P P Namboothiri, services of the mobile clinic will be available in the northern districts of Kerala.

Sreedhareeyam offers treatments to all eye ailments including myopia, astigmatism, diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma, retinitis, pigmentosa, Eels' diseases, macular degeneration, optic neuropathy, presbiopia, uveitis, keratoconus and eye ailments related to old age.

With more than 400 years of tradition in ayurvedic eye care, Sreedhareeyam has got 9 IP centres and 24 OP centres across the country including the super speciality hospital in Koothattukulam in Ernakulam district.

