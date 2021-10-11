Companies

Srei Group cos ask their creditors “for submission of their claims”

Our Bureau Kolkata | Updated on October 11, 2021

The firms are undergoing a corporate insolvency resolution process

Srei Infrastructure Finance and Srei Equipment Finance, two Srei Group companies that are undergoing a corporate insolvency resolution process have asked their creditors “for submission of their claims”, as per the provisions of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016.

In a stock market notification, on Monday, Srei Infrastructure Finance, the listed entity between the two, has stated that “creditors of the companies may submit their claims with proof” on or before October 22, 2021” to the administrator.

Financial creditors have been asked to submit their claims with proof by electronic means only. Other creditors may submit their claims with proof in person, by post or via electronic means, the notification added.

