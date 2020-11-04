Companies

SRF Q2 profit up 57 per cent at Rs 316 cr

PTI New Delhi | Updated on November 04, 2020 Published on November 04, 2020

Ashish Bharat Ram, Managing Director at SRF.

Chemicals maker SRF on Wednesday said its consolidated net profit rose 57 per cent to Rs 316 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 20202.

Its net profit stood at Rs 201 crore in the year-ago period.

“The consolidated revenue of the company increased 21 per cent from Rs 1,738 crore to Rs 2,101 crore in Q2FY21 when compared with corresponding period last year,” SRF said in a statement.

SRF Managing Director Ashish Bharat Ram said, “We have had an outstanding quarter by all standards led by our packaging films and specialty chemicals businesses. Going forward, the margins of the packaging films business will soften. Having said that, I am confident that the momentum in our other businesses will ensure that we have a good year”.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on November 04, 2020
Quarterly Results
SRF Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.