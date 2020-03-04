Companies

Sterlite Power’s Lakadia Vadodara Transmission Project secures funds worth Rs 2,024 crore

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on March 04, 2020 Published on March 04, 2020

File photo

The funds were acquired from IndusInd Bank and L&T Infrastructure Finance

Sterlite Power has achieved financial closure for its Lakadia Vadodara Transmission Project Ltd (LVTPL). The project has secured funds worth Rs 2,024 crore from IndusInd Bank and L&T Infrastructure Finance.

Commenting on the development, Anuraag Srivastava, Group CFO, Sterlite Power said, “This project is aligned to our country’s renewable energy target of 175 GW RE by 2022. As a leading global developer in power transmission, Sterlite Power aims to deliver and execute large scale renewable energy transmission projects across the country.”

Sterlite Power had won this project (WRSS 21 – Part B) through tariff-based competitive bidding (TBCB) process that connects the wind energy zones of Bhuj in Gujarat to the load centres in the States of Gujarat and Maharashtra. It involves laying of 330 km of 765 kV double-circuit transmission line to connect 765/400 kV Lakadia substation to Vadodara substation in Gujarat, in an aggressive time-frame of 18 months.

Published on March 04, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Viacom18 launches Voot Select, a subscription-based video streaming service