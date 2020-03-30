STPI employees donate 1-day salary to PM’s National Relief Fund

Shine a light on nurses & midwives
This year's World Health Day (April 7) comes in the midst of a health crisis in the form of the novel ...
In the wake of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic across the country, employees of Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) came forward to donate their one day salary to the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) to help combat the disease. “We at STPI are committed to extend our support to the nation to fight this pandemic. Each and every employee of STPI will donate its one-day salary to the Prime Minister`s National Relief Fund,” Omkar Rai, Director General, STPI.
The effort is to make the immediate contribution with the noble intent, he said. Rai has also appealed the Indian IT/ITeS industry and diaspora to come forward and support government in all it's endeavours to address the challenges of this pandemic. “Together in the collaboration with the State and the Central government we will not only fight this war effectively but eventually we will win as well,” he further said.
At this time of crisis, STPI is providing seamless services to the Indian IT/ ITeS industry and simultaneously discharging its social responsibilities. To ensure continuity of its services, STPI has allowed all its employees to work from home.
Moreover, STPI has also urged the IT/ITes industry to refrain from terminating their employees, including casual and outsourced staff, and ensure that they are treated ‘on duty’ during their period of absence to enable timely disbursal of wages/salaries to them at this critical moment. STPI also recommended that the companies should leverage CSR funds for implementing suitable measures while commending the efforts of the IT/ITes industry for allowing the majority of employees to work from home and adhering to the standard hygiene practices, wherever offices are operational.
