Strides Ventures raises ₹85 crore from SIDBI

There’s more to aircraft tyres than just inflated appeal
The tyres of a plane are as important as the engine and play a big role in its safety. Here’s how
Stride Ventures, a venture debt fund firm, has raised up to ₹85 crore from Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI). The funds received from SIDBI will strengthen the deployment of Stride’s maiden fund - Stride Venture India Debt Fund I, which marked its first close in November 2019 and is in the last stages of its final close.
The fund was set up by Ishpreet Singh Gandhi in July 2019 after receiving regulatory clearance from SEBI. The fund managers Ishpreet Singh Gandhi and Abhinav Suri are ex Bankers, with long-standing corporate lending experience including lending to start-ups. They have previously worked in institutions such as Citi, ANZ, IDFC, Kotak Bank, and YES Bank, holding senior positions across relationship management and Credit.
The initial commitments for the fund came from HNIs and family-owned business groups, both domestic and overseas, as well as from institutional investors. The fund is expected to make the final close by the year-end.
“SIDBI’s commitment to the fund corroborates Stride’s strong performance as well as the immense growth potential of the asset class. In spite of the challenges brought upon by the pandemic, we have been extremely active in deploying capital and have successfully completed 7 deals during this period. Further, we have seen no delinquencies or delays in our portfolio. We are excited to partner with SIDBI as we look to maintain this momentum and finish the year strongly” said Ishpreet Gandhi, Founder and Managing Partner, in a statement.
Stride recently announced investments in SUGAR, a rapidly growing colour cosmetics brand, and Miko, a leading robotics company. Other investments from the fund include Stellapps, HomeLane, Ziploan, LetsTransport, Miko, etc.
The tyres of a plane are as important as the engine and play a big role in its safety. Here’s how
Recycling of aircraft is a robust industry involving over 100 aviation disassembly and recycling companies ...
‘Trust score’ for those processing patient information online boosts transparency
Hospitals and insurance companies need to agree on package, standard costs for treatment
Mid-caps are not just cyclical bets but worth investing for wealth creation for long term
Over the past 10 years, the fund has delivered 14.6%, outpacing Nifty Midcap 100’s 9.4%
Edelweiss and ICICI Prudential are among the best performers despite contrasting styles
Investors with a short-term perspective and high-risk appetite can buy the stock of D-Link India. Since the ...
Two young leaders have grabbed the centre stage in Bihar, signalling the decline of old heavyweights and ...
Along with equal representation in politics, women in Bihar need enhanced access to education, health and ...
Ravaged by Covid-19, Indian businesses are hoping that the ongoing festival and wedding season will put them ...
On November 7, 1991, basketball star Magic Johnson announced that he was HIV-positive and also his immediate ...
The Fairtrade stamp on its clothing range will appeal to consumers who shop their values
In a bid to break the language barrier for micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as shops and ...
‘Federated-commerce’ will grow faster than e-commerce post Covid, feels ShopX’s Amit Sharma
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...