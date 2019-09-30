Subhash Chandra hasn't fled the country, clarifies son Punit Goenka

Amid reports that the Essel group promoter Subhash Chndra has fled the country, his son, Punit Goenka has come out in support of his father and clarified that Chandra is at home in Mumbai.

"It has been brought to my notice that certain mischief makers have insinuated that my father and our Chairman Shri @SubhashChandra has left the country. Vide this tweet, I wish to clarify straightaway, that He is very much in Mumbai at home,” Punit Goenka, CEO, Zee Entertainment, posted on Twitter.

It has been brought to my notice that certain mischief makers have insinuated that my father and our Chairman Shri @SubhashChandra has left the country. Vide this tweet, I wish to clarify straightaway, that He is very much in Mumbai at home. (1/2) — Punit Goenka (@punitgoenka) September 29, 2019

September 30 was the deadline for Chandra and his son to repay their debt of about Rs 11,000 crore. More than half that has already been paid, and the Essel group last week said it had received another extension for the remaining amount.

"He is a fighter and a patriot, and certainly not one to run away from challenges. My message to the ones who attempted this, focus on positive things in life!!" Goenka tweeted in support of his father.

While the group has not announced the extension period, sources told BusinessLine the repayment date has been extended by another six months till March 31, 2020.

BusinessLine had reported last Tuesday that the remaining two lenders, Kotak Mutual Fund and SBI Mutual fund, had offloaded their pledged shares, bringing down the promoter debt to Rs 4,000 crore from Rs 5,500 crore.

Zee Entertainment had entered a standstill agreement with its lenders, to extend the repayment deadline to September 30. Zee has already returned about half of the ₹11,000 crore owed to lenders, but two of the lenders sold off the shares pledged with them before the deadline, knowing the group would be unable to repay on time.

The debt repayment extension is yet to receive an RBI nod and concerns remain since RBI had raised objections over similar transactions in the past.