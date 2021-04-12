‘Suitable clarification’ soon on DoT show-cause notice: VodaIdea Idea

Beware the quantum computers
Today’s encryption technology will be putty in the hands of those running the post-quantum world. How equipped ...
Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL) on Monday said it will be sending a "suitable clarification" to the telecom department on a show-cause notice over non-payment of licence fee in seven circles, and noted that any payment not made on March 25, would be paid on April 15 with interest.
Last week, the Department of Telecom (DoT) had issued a show-cause notice to VIL over non-payment of licence fee for the fourth quarter of 2020-21, with regard to circles of Bihar, Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir, Kerala, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh (East), Odisha , as well as national long distance.
"We will be sending suitable clarification to DoT with reference to the said show-cause notice," VIL said in a regulatory filing.
VIL explained that payment of licence fee is regular quarterly exercise based on self-calculation of revenue for each quarter. Generally, the payment is made on 15th day of the month following the quarter-end, but in the fourth quarter an estimated payment is required by March 25. However, the licence also allows the payment to be made with interest on April 15.
"To the extent of any payment not made on March 25, will be paid on April 15 with interest," VIL added.
As per the notice, last week, DoT directed VIL to show cause by April 12, 2021 why action should not be taken against the company under relevant clauses of licence agreement.
"Failure to perform any obligation(s) under the licence including timely payment of licence fee and other charges due to licensor is breach of licence agreement as per the terms and conditions of the licence agreement," DoT had said.
Today’s encryption technology will be putty in the hands of those running the post-quantum world. How equipped ...
Rocketship’s Anand Rajaraman on getting pitches from places like Rameswaram and Patna
Bengaluru-based Archeron group plans to open five banks that are run entirely by AI and quantum technologies
Ably skippered by N Srinivasan, India Cements is upping its post-Covid-19 game by expanding capacity
Three-in-one: Passive debt funds come at a low cost and have high-quality portfolios. Some offer return ...
Trend in the rupee movement and Q4 earnings can give direction to the market
There is room for improvement in fund transfer options
Silver looks positive but lacks the higher volumes required to substantiate bullishness
Murder is a theme that is unlikely to darken and yellow with time, the writer Truman Capote had once said.
A domineering father, three resentful sons and a vile plan — director Dileesh Pothan, screenwriter Syam ...
Actor Adil Hussain on theatre, communal amity and citizenship in a new book about Assam and its many ...
My Chennai sister sent me a photograph of a young man whose hair looked as if it had exploded out of the top ...
Marketers are padded up, sponsorship deals have been struck, and campaigns are rolling out. Now let the games ...
And what marketers can possibly do to bring it back in our lives
The agency has changed form over the years but its lustre has not dimmed
Media Factory has purchased the majority stake held by Sam and Lara Balsara of Madison World in Madison Media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...