Coffee Day Enterprises said its independent director Sulakshana Raghavan has resigned from her job.

In a notification to the BSE, Coffee Day said Raghavan has resigned citing personal reasons. She has confirmed that there are no further reasons for her resignation, the notice said. Raghavan is the Managing Director of international brand consulting and design company Landor India. She has worked with Landor’s international offices in San Francisco, New York and London.