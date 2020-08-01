Sumit Deb assumes charge as CMD of NMDC

Sumit Deb has assumed charge as Chairman-cum-Managing Director of the State-owned iron ore mining major NMDC Ltd from today (August 1).

Prior to assuming this role, Sumit Deb was Director (Personnel). He succeeds N. Baijendra Kumar, who has superannuated from the services of the Corporation yesterday.

He brings with him vast knowledge through his extensive experience at RINL and NMDC.

He joined NMDC as General Manager (Commercial) in 2015, later he was promoted as Executive Director (Personnel & Administration) at NMDC. In 2019, he assumed charge as Director (Personnel) and was heading various functions of Personnel and Admin, Human Resource Development, Law, Corporate Communications, CSR, Rajbhasha.

Sumit Deb is a graduate in Mechanical Engineering from Orissa University of Agriculture and Technology, Bhubaneshwar. Prior to NMDC, he was with Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd (RINL). He joined as a Management Trainee and worked with RINL for about 25 years accumulating rich and diverse experience in the steel industry. He has worked in different regions of the country, dealing with heterogeneous mix of both external as well as internal customers and handling the domains of HR, marketing & distribution.

N Baijendra Kumar, said “I was fortunate to be part of this dynamic and vibrant company which is on the growth path by diversifying into manufacturing and also expanding its horizons into other minerals like coal and gold. I am sure that under chairmanship of Sumit Deb, NMDC will definitely grow exponentially.”

Sumit Deb on assuming charge said, “Under Baijendra Kumar’s strong leadership, we established NMDC as a clear industry leader and positioned the company for strategic diversification and continued profitable growth. It will be an honour to lead this Navratna Company, and I look forward to continuing to execute our strategic plans and achieve our financial objectives.”