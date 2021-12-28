Sun Pharma mulling new manufacturing unit in AP

Drug-maker Sun Pharma is planning to set up an integrated end-to-end manufacturing plant in Andhra Pradesh.

Dilip Shangvi, MD, Sun Pharma, has called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the camp office in Amaravati on Tuesday and discussed the modalities of setting up a new plant in the State.

Shangvi stated that they were “seriously considering setting up a manufacturing facility here in the State to enhance their manufacturing capacity,” the CMO said in a release. The Chief Minister Reddy had invited Sun Pharma to make use of opportunities to invest in the State.

The state government had put in place ‘transparent' policies for establishment of industries and steps were being taken to provide quality human resources through skill development, he added.