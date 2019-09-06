Sun Pharma ordered to undergo a forensic audit by SEBI

Vivo S1: Style statement with good specs
The new series starter tries to blend looks with performance while keeping it affordable
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd said that it is undergoing a forensic audit of its financial statements as ordered by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).
SEBI has asked for a forensic audit of the company’s financial statements for three fiscal years to March 2018, the drugmaker told exchanges in a late evening filing on Thursday, without specifying the reason. The shares fell 3 per cent to Rs 439.35 at 9:23 AM in Mumbai.
The latest probe points to mounting challenges for the billionaire Dilip Shanghvi-controlled drugmaker after whistle-blower complaints on corporate governance lapses triggered a stock slide last year and forced the firm to tweak some of its business contracts to contain the crisis.
The latest regulatory action was disclosed after a query by exchanges asking the company to confirm local news reports that Sun Pharma had been asked to conduct the forensic audit following the complaints.
“Sentimentally things will remain negative at the present juncture,” said Surya Patra, vice president at Phillipcapital India Pvt in Mumbai. “What is not known is the outcome of the investigation, and if there will be some action taken by SEBI. The basis of the forensic audit is also not known.”
Sun Pharma had swung into action early this year to quell a crisis of confidence, triggered by the whistle-blower complaints alleging that its founder Shanghvi was wringing extra financial benefits from the company’s operations through related party transactions. Shanghvi had denied wrongdoing in a December conference call.
“The company is committed to adhering to all applicable legal and statutory requirements,” it said in the filing on Thursday.
The new series starter tries to blend looks with performance while keeping it affordable
The original big phone now has an icing of new features making it even more powerful and productive
Motivation, morale and retention of nurses have emerged as issues of significant concern for healthcare ...
The Android 10 has some sweet features. Here’s a look.
Make sure the benefits outweigh the cost
A few takeaways for small investors on when to invest in a company’s stock
Wealth-related emotional responses can drive you to choose sentimental investments
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of V2 Retail at current levels, taking a contrarian ...
Stand-up comedy is big business in India, mostly centred in the entertainment capital Mumbai. It is Bengaluru, ...
It’s the 149th birth anniversary of Maria Tecla Artemisia Montessori, an Italian educator after whom the ...
This weekend, I run off to Kerala with my niece from Chennai. We arrive in Coimbatore at 3.15pm, are met by a ...
The courage to break tradition, combined with her love for all things Barmeri, has put the arc lights on the ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Rising fraud has led to the loss of ad dollars and compromised brand safety
BARC’s self-service portal A lot of advertising decisions in India are made basis data provided by audience ...
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
What lies ahead for India’s auto sector, probes Parvatha Vardhini C
Home-buyers have lost their life savings to bogus projects. Can RERA make a difference? BusinessLine ...
Maharashtra was one of the first States to establish a Real Estate Regulatory Authority in 2017 in a bid to ...