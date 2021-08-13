Sun TV posts 42% rise in consolidated net

Sun TV Networks on Friday posted 41.92 per cent growth in consolidated net profit for the first quarter at ₹365.03 crore. The south India-based broadcaster posted ₹257.21 crore net profit in the same quarter last year.

Consolidated revenue from operations went up by 33.91 per cent year-on-year to ₹818.87 crore (₹611.51 crore). Ad revenues went up over 93 per cent during the June quarter to ₹243.6 crore (₹126.03 crore).

The company’s EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization) during the June quarter grew over 19 per cent at ₹494.97 crore (₹416.49 crore).