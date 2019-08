Sundaram-Clayton Ltd, a leading supplier of aluminium die-cast products, on Friday said the company will be working five days a week following the slowdown in the automobile sector.

The city-based TVS Group firm had announced last week that August 16, 17 will be ‘non-working days’ for its factory at Padi, Chennai due to business slowdown across sectors. Sundaram-Clayton Ltd has three facilities near Chennai, one at Hosur and another unit in South Carolina, US.