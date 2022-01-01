Sundaram Mutual appoints Ravi Gopalakrishnan as Chief Investment Officer – Equity

VW’s Tiguan returns to complete quartet of SUVs
Sundaram Asset Management Company today announced that it has appointed Ravi Gopalakrishnan as the Chief Investment Officer – Equity.
In a press release, Sundaram Mutual said Gopalakrishnan was Head – Equities at Principal Mutual Fund and under his tutelage, many of Principal’s schemes were rated well and consistently outperformed peers.
“We are delighted to have Ravi on board. He is a strong cultural fit with a down-to-earth and process-based approach to managing funds as well as teams. I am sure his induction will aid our aspiration to deliver superior customer delight through consistency of performance and wealth creation,” Harsha Viji, Executive Vice Chairman, Sundaram Finance, said in the statement.
Also see: Over dozen schemes merge as Sundaram acquires Principal MF
Gopalakrishnan, who holds an MBA from Bradley University and a Masters in Finance from Drexel University in the US, has close to three decades of experience in Investment Research and Asset Management with a track record of successful performance across multiple Asset Management firms and business cycles.
“Sundaram Mutual has a strong equities-oriented franchise, a solid geographic and distribution footprint which has been significantly enhanced by the Principal acquisition. I am confident that Ravi, with his dozen years of experience in leading equity investment teams and with a good recall in the distribution fraternity will help our institution scale greater heights,” Sunil Subramaniam, Managing Director, Sundaram Mutual, was quoted in the statement.
Sundaram Asset Management Company, along with its subsidiaries, manages over ₹54,000 crore across mutual funds, portfolio management services, alternate investment funds, global funds and advisory mandates as on December 31, 2021.
