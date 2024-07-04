Sunidra Mattresses is aiming to achieve a ₹100 crore brand in the next 3-5 years, according to Navas Meeran, Chairman of Group Meeran.

He said the Sunidra brand is currently heading towards a ₹50 crore turnover. The growth has been in high double digits in recent years, significantly higher than the industry growth rate, he said. The growth in the mattress industry is back to pre-Covid levels at 8-12 per cent for branded players. The mattress industry in the country is worth ₹11,000 crore in which ₹4500 is from organised segments.

He was speaking after launching Silkie mattress as well Onam consumer scheme called “Naadengum Nidraghosham” for customers. With the launch of Silkie mattress, the company is celebrating its 25th anniversary.

The product was crafted with finest materials with cutting edge technology which include 7-zoned natural latex, wool fabric offering luxury and comfort, he added.

Shereen Navas, Managing Director said the company is setting new comfort standards in the mattress industry with the launch of the new product and the Onam scheme is expected to woo consumers.