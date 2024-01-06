Magniflex India, a 60-year-old mattress brand from Italy, has decided to scale up its operations in India. In this podcast, businessline’s Nabodita Ganguly is joined by Anand Nichani, Managing Director of Magniflex India, to talk about the company’s expansion plan in India, the rise in demand for health-focused mattresses, and the company’s possible hotel partnership in India. Magniflex manufactures 10,000 mattresses a day and supplies them to 100 countries.

Nichani emphasises the growing awareness of health post-Covid-19, leading to a surge in demand for mattresses focused on comfort and quality sleep.

The discussion delves into Magniflex’s innovative products, including the Ergo Tre Electric Bed, designed for enhanced comfort. Nichani reveals upcoming innovations and technologies, showcasing the company’s continuous commitment to research and development.

The conversation shifts to market trends, target consumers, and affordability. Nichani highlights Magniflex’s diverse consumer base, from industrialists to Bollywood personalities, and introduces an EMI scheme to make their products more accessible to the middle class.

Nichani also touches upon the mattress industry’s challenges, particularly in convincing consumers to invest in quality sleep. He explains how the paradigm has shifted post-Covid-19, with people prioritising health and wellness.

The podcast concludes with insights into Magniflex’s marketing strategy, hotel partnerships, and expansion plans. Nichani mentions ongoing discussions with top international and domestic hotel brands about partnerships. Listen in.