Sunteck Realty Ltd’s pre-sales for the December quarter rose 12 per cent on year and 17.5 per cent sequentially to ₹396 crore.

Collections rose 13 per cent on year but fell 8.2 per cent sequentially to ₹304 crore, the company said in an exchange filing.

In the first nine months of the current financial, pre-sales have increased by a third to ₹1,066 crore, while collections have risen in the same period by 42 percent to ₹920 crore.

