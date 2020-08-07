SurveySparrow to extent remote-work policy

SurveySparrow, a fast-growing customer experience platform, has announced that it is extending its remote-work policy with up to 30 per cent hike in salaries to all eligible employees to boost their morale.

Remote work has come of age with the pandemic and is posing the need to address several new challenges. Though the new trend towards remote working came as a surprise to many, a study by Global Workplace Analytics reveals a 173 per cent growth in working from home professionals since 2005, a press release said.

The start-up is on a target to clock more than 30,000 customers by the end of 2020. SurveySparrow has more than 20,000 customers in 108 countries, including Godrej, Oyo, PaySafe, FedEx, Deloitte Digital, SAP, and Siemens. The company raised $1.4 million in seed funding from PrimeVenture Partners.

The company registered three-fold growth by the first two quarters of this year and is looking to hire more employees. Based in the US, SurveySparrow was founded in October 2017 by Shihab Muhammed with offices in Palo Alto and Kochi.