Companies

Suzuki Motorcycle's July sales up over two-fold

PTI New Delhi | Updated on August 02, 2021

It exported 12,494 units last month

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd (SMIPL) on Monday reported an over two-fold increase in total sales at 73,083 unit sales in July 2021.

The company had sold 34,412 units in the same month last year, SMIPL said in a statement.

The company sold 60,589 units in the domestic market against 31,421 units in July last year.

It exported 12,494 units last month as against 2,991 units, it added.

"With the unlock phase in many cities and decline in Covid-19 cases due to the second wave, we ramped up the production while continuing to follow the detailed operating guidelines at all times," SMIPL Managing Director Satoshi Uchida said.

Published on August 02, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Mangalwedhe Sun-Soya Ltd
BIKE
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.