Swiggy announces 4-day work week for employees for May

In light of the escalating Covid cases across the country, food delivery platform Swiggy announced a 4-day work week for all its employees this month.

The announcement is expected to contribute to the physical and mental well-being of its employees, especially in times when Covid cases across the country.

In an internal email to employees dated May 1, 2021, Girish Menon, Head of HR at Swiggy, said: “As a mark of respect for the efforts and the month that May can be with the Covid cases escalating, we want to offer a 4-day work week to all of you. Please decide the 4 days that each of you would work and utilise the extra day to take rest, take care of yourself, take care of your family and friends.”

In addition, Swiggy has set up a pandemic support mechanism and an emergensy Support team to assist employees during this crisis. A Swiggy Shield App and Employee Support Hotline has been set up to help employees access hospital beds, ICUs, plasma and oxygen cylinders, ambulance support, and other emergency services through Swiggy’s network of partners, volunteers and healthcare providers.

It has provided a wellness app-based access to consultation, testing support at home and at labs. Home isolation/quarantine care coverage and reimbursements for employees, hospitalisation cover for employees and family; Vaccination coverage for employees and family members and vaccination time off; Employees or their family members who require quarantine spaces will be given access to temporary facilities with nursing support; non-Covid positive employees living with friends or family members who have tested positive will have access to self-quarantine facilities; Salary advances, leave encashments and access to loans; Early release of salary for the month of May for Grade 1 to 6 employees and Nutrition support cover if employees or their family members test positive.

After announcing vaccination cover for its delivery partners in March, Swiggy will also roll out similar Covid relief initiatives for them.