Swiggy Chief Technology Officer, Dale Vaz has resigned from his role after a four years stint to pursue his entrepreneurial venture.

Vaz joined Swiggy in 2018 as Head of Engineering & Data Science and was elevated to CTO role in 2020. In the past, he has worked with Amazon and Infosys in software development roles.

“We confirm Dale Vaz has decided to move on from Swiggy to pursue his entrepreneurial venture. He will continue in his role till May 2023 and will be associated with Swiggy for an extended period in an advisory role. We thank him earnestly for his many contributions to Swiggy,” said a company spokesperson. Moneycontrol was the first to report this development.

Swiggy’s Senior Vice President Madhusudan Rao will be taking over as CTO after Vaz’s exit. Rao has been with Swiggy for over four years and has over a decade of tech leadership experience working with Boomerang Commerce, Amazon and others.

This is the second leadership change at Swiggy in last seven days. Last week, Swiggy Instamart head Karthik Gurumuthy announced plans to go on a sabbatical and come back later to lead another initiative. As a result, Swiggy co-founder Phani Kishan Addepalli will head the company’s quick commerce service.

Recently, US-based investor Invesco slashed Swiggy’s valuation to $8 billion valuation as compared to the $10.7 billion recorded in the previous quarter. Invesco has led a $700-million funding round in Swiggy in January 2022. Last month, Swiggy also sold its cloud kitchen business to Kitchens@, a cloud kitchen aggregator, in a share swap deal.

Swiggy launched its cloud kitchen business Swiggy Access in 2017. The program allowed restaurant partners to establish kitchen spaces in neighbourhoods where they do not currently operate, with the goal of offering more variety and shortening delivery times for consumers.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit