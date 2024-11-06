Swiggy, whose initial public offering opened or public bidding today, November 6, saw its average monthly transacting restaurant partners for food delivery rise to 223,671 in the quarter endied June 30, 2024, from 183,138 in the same quarter of the previous year.

For out-of-home consumption services, Swiggy recorded an average of 33,352 active monthly restaurants, a rise from 22,889 a year earlier.

Dark-store count rises

As of June 30 this year, Swiggy operated 581 dark stores, which is an increase from 444 at the same point in 2023. The company opened 59 new dark stores while closing 16, resulting in a net increase of 43 in the period.

At the end of this period, Swiggy reported 557 active dark stores, representing 95.87% of total stores. For the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024, Swiggy had 538 dark stores open at the start, adding 220 and closing 142. These figures indicate the ongoing adjustments in Swiggy’s dark store infrastructure to meet demand.

Also read: Swiggy IPO subscribed 0.09 times so far on day 1 of bidding

(This article was generated using AI and reviewed by a journalist)