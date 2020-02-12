Swiggy partners with select restaurants for new delivery brands

Clean facts about sustainability
Food delivery platform Swiggy has introduced BrandWorks, an initiative to help restaurant partners with good culinary capabilities and unutilised kitchen capacities co-create delivery brands.
These are delivery brands that will operate out of the restaurant partners’ existing dine-in facilities. This is an asset-light, low-investment model enabled purely through Swiggy’s intelligence and consumer insights to serve unmet consumer needs, said the company in a press release.
This model can scale rapidly and generate revenue for restaurants from day one with negligible capital investment. The arrangement does not cannibalise the restaurant’s existing dine-in business, thereby giving the restaurant partner a completely incremental revenue stream, it said. It also enables them to expand their reach to new consumers in the same neighbourhood, it added.
BrandWorks chooses restaurants only on their ability to create great culinary experiences, said the release. Swiggy currently has 100 such brands on its platform that were co-created with 95 restaurant partners across 13 cities. The initiative was introduced after the success of Swiggy Access, the company’s cloud kitchen initiative.
The first set of co-created delivery brands have been highly successful, Swiggy said, with some driving more revenues than their parent brands. Newly created brands such as House of Chow from Bercos, New Delhi, The Story of a Chinese Chef from Chennai, and Baba Yega Burgers from Jaipur have seen early success, with plans to expand to newer outlets. In addition, brands like Burger it Up from Bengaluru and Roy al Handi from Udaipur are looking at intercity expansion.
BrandWorks has been bridging gaps in cuisines such as Chinese, American and North Indian, with food varieties like burgers, pizzas, rolls/wraps and desserts, among others, said the release. It is also enabling the creation of innovative dishes and concepts that have limited supply, such as the ‘Ice cream sandwich’ by Frosty Crumble, co-created with restaurant partner Art of Delight.
“Our philosophy at Swiggy has been to create win-win solutions for all stakeholders. We know that sometimes, great culinary talent isn’t necessarily directed towards meeting the biggest consumer needs, and we are therefore bringing our insights to bridge this gap. Having created over 1,000 Access kitchens for our restaurant partners, we are now meeting unmet consumer needs by co-creating delivery brands through our BrandWorks initiative,” said Vishal Bhatia, CEO of New Supply, Swiggy, in the release.
“This is an important step in bridging supply gaps, creating consumer delight and offering restaurants unmatched growth opportunities through an innovative business model. Early signs suggest that BrandWorks has shown great promise in creating another brilliant proposition for restaurant partners who have the aspiration to grow and consumers who are constantly looking for more cuisine options. Our goal is to co-create hundreds of such brands with multiple restaurant partners across the country by the end of 2020,” said Bhatia.
The release further said both models offered by Swiggy complement each other — while Swiggy Access facilitates easy expansion of restaurant brands across locations, BrandWorks helps restaurant partners expand their brand portfolio using existing kitchen space and culinary abilities.
