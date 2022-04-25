Swiggy to reserve 20% fleet manager posts for delivery executives

Bengaluru, April 25

Food delivery major Swiggy intends to reserve 20 per cent of all fleet manager hires for its 2.7 Lakh delivery executives, as part of its Step Ahead accelerator programme.

Step Ahead programme will help delivery executives transition into full-time, managerial-level jobs with a fixed salary and additional benefits. Over the years, many Swiggy delivery executives are said to have joined the platform as fleet managers. With this programme launch, Swiggy is formalising the process.

Eligibility

Currently, delivery executives are required to have 3-4 years of association with Swiggy to be eligible for this transition. Swiggy is considering reducing the tenure requirement to around 2 years. Other eligibility criteria for the fleet manager role include a college degree, communication skills, and basic computer knowledge.

The fleet managers will be responsible for maintaining metrics such as login hours, cancellations, resolving queries, and working on special projects for delivery executives. Being well-versed with the challenges and opportunities at a ground level owing to their rich experience in delivery, seasoned delivery executives are a natural fit.

“Swiggy has maintained that our delivery executives are the backbone of our operations; and we are proud to enable an income opportunity for over 2.7 lakh women and men across the country. While most may consider their association with the platform as a stop gap between jobs or an education, or even an additional source of income, we realise that there are some who want more. With ‘Step Ahead’, Swiggy is creating an opportunity for those interested to flip their collar from blue to white and take on a managerial role,” said Mihir Rajesh Shah, VP, Operations, Swiggy

Founded in 2014, Swiggy is an on-demand convenience platform which connects consumers to over 1,85,000 restaurant partners and stores in over 500 cities. Its quick commerce grocery service Instamart is present in 23 cities. Swiggy currently has over 2.7 Lakh delivery partners across the country.

The company said, delivery partners receive benefits such as accident insurance and medical cover, personal loans, legal assistance, covid income support, emergency support, income support during accident or illness recovery, bereavement leaves, period time off, and maternity cover among other benefits.