SWITCH Mobility, the electric vehicle arm of Ashok Leyland, has commenced delivery of its 4-wheeled electric small truck IeV3.

Mahesh Babu, CEO of SWITCH Mobility, handed over the keys of the 1.25-tonne payload vehicle IeV3 to its customers, according to a statement.

During the celebrations of Ashok Leyland’s 75th anniversary in September 2023, Switch Mobility unveiled two electric small trucks, IeV3 and IeV4 (1.7-tonne payload). The battery-powered electric truck is produced at Ashok Leyland’s manufacturing complex in Hosur. This e-truck will be available in 30 dealerships across India.

While SWITCH has already started delivery of its IeV4, it has just begun the delivery of IeV3. “Today, we are delighted to hand over the first set of SWITCH IeV3 keys to our valued customers. The SWITCH IeV3 will provide commercially viable solutions for last-mile mobility. It is designed to meet our customers’ specific needs and boasts advanced battery technology, impressive range, and intelligent design. Its competitive pricing makes electric mobility a strategic choice for a wider range of businesses, accelerating the shift to a sustainable future,” said Babu.

The IeV3 has a 140 km range and is equipped with a 40-kW motor. Additionally, the SWITCH iON system, a proprietary connected technology telematics solution, promises to enhance the vehicle’s efficiency and performance.

This advanced telematics system provides real-time data and analytics, enabling businesses to monitor and optimize their fleet operations for smarter and more cost-effective management, it said.