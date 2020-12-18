Synthite Industries ventures into health and wellness market

Lambo’s 2nd one-off is a mad open-top that is road legal
Synthite Industries has ventured into the health and wellness market with the launch of a nutraceutical brand NatXtra, a combination of botanical extracts, vitamins, minerals and bio-actives.
Viju Jacob, Managing Director, said that the company’s strategy is to expand into the country’s growing health and wellness market, which is expected to reach Rs2463 billion by 2024. "We are on the cusp of a revolution - health and dynamic lifestyles of a young India, and we at Synthite believe we are on the right path to achieve the aspirations of a “Healthy India”, he said.
Synthite Industries is one of the world’s leading manufacturer of botanical extracts and bio-active ingredients for the nutraceutical industry. The company uses its leading-edge science and technology resources to create high-quality ingredients to meet the needs of its discerning global customers, he said.
The products offered by NatXtra include Amla -CZ. This unique formulation that combines Indian gooseberry extract enriched with immune-modulating Vitamin C and Active Zinc to support the body’s defences, especially during vulnerable infectious outbreaks.
Ashwagandha-DSTR support mental well-being. CurQmeg-3 is a product made with 100 per cent plant-based source of Omega 3. This micro-encapsulated formula also combines curcumin and the uncommon ‘Vitamin K2’ to support optimal cardiac health.
Gymne–Mag D is a balanced formula with active Magnesium, Vitamin D3 and the highest quality extract of the wonder-herb Gymnema. Revered in traditional medicine as “MadhuNaashini” (destroyer of sugar), Gymnema holds great promise for the millions afflicted with Type 2 diabetes and the millions more who are susceptible to it.
