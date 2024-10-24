Syrma SGS Technology Limited, a prominent player in India’s electronics systems design and manufacturing sector, has officially opened one of its largest integrated electronics manufacturing facilities in Ranjangaon, near Pune. Key customers and Syrma SGS’ Executive Chairman Sandeep Tandon inaugurated the facility.

Spread across a sprawling 26.5 acres, the new campus is set to have a manufacturing area of 1.20 million square feet at its peak capacity. The first phase, covering 60,000 square feet, is expected to generate around 1,000 direct jobs. The facility will enhance Syrma SGS’ Printed Circuit Board Assembly (PCBA) capabilities, catering primarily to the rising domestic demand in the automotive and industrial sectors.

The new plant will complement the company’s existing manufacturing capacities, driving operational efficiencies and positioning Syrma SGS as a key player in the rapidly evolving electronics manufacturing landscape. With a forward-looking approach, the company aims to stay ahead of market trends and meet the increasing demand for cutting-edge technology.

Sandeep Tandon, Chairman, Syrma SGS stated, “Syrma SGS is a pioneer in Electronic Systems Design and Manufacturing (ESDM), committed to driving industry advancements through innovative solutions. Our dedication to excellence ensures sustainable growth and sets new benchmarks in the field”.

J S Gujral, Managing Director, Syrma SGS added “Our focus remains on strengthening our capabilities and expanding capacities to meet the evolving market demands. With the ‘Make in India’ initiative gaining momentum, the launch of our Pune facility positions us perfectly to capitalize on the vast business opportunities ahead.”