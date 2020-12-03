T-Hub to help Australian startups get access to Indian market

LG Velvet: Good phone with a curious accessory
T-Hub, a start-up ecosystem promoter, will help a few Australian startups to get access to the Indian market. It signed an agreement with the Melbourne-based La Trobe University for the Global Market Accelerator Programme to facilitate market access for a set of Australian startups in India.
The startups selected for this programme are Treiner (a soccer coaching marketplace); TBH Pets (a pet nutrition company); Anidra (automatic patient monitoring service); and Tekuma, which developed intuitive hand controller hardware or ‘joysticks’.
The Global Market Accelerator Programme is a two-phased initiative that consists of an eight-week feasibility study and a six-month incubation stint with the Hyderabad-based T-Hub.
According to a T-Hub spokesperson, “These four startups were chosen after a rigorous evaluation process by subject matter experts from T-Hub and La Trobe University. The selection criteria included the evaluation of technology, market demand, problem statement and solution, and the traction received in Australia.”
“They will undergo mentoring sessions to help them localise their products and develop a go-to-market strategy,” he said.
Ravi Narayan, Chief Executive Officer of T-Hub and Chief Innovation Officer, Telangana said, “Despite the ongoing pandemic, the startups across the globe have not given up on their strategies to expand in other geographies. Our partnership La Trobe is an important milestone in the growing collaboration in innovation between India and Australia.”
