Tata-Mistry case: NCLAT adjourns hearing on Mumbai RoC's amendment plea

The hearing of the Registrar of Companies’ plea, seeking modifications in the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal’s (NCLAT) judgement, in which Cyrus Mistry was reinstated as the executive chairman of Tata Sons, has been adjourned till Friday.

A two-member bench headed by Chairman Justice S J Mukhopadhaya asked the Ministry of Corporate Affairs to submit details of the definition of private and public companies under the rules of the Companies Act.

The bench has also asked for clarification on the paid-up capital requirement for the same.

Meanwhile, the counsel appearing for Tata Sons informed the appellate tribunal that the company has moved the Supreme Court against its order passed on December 18.

However, the petition is yet to be listed, the counsel added.

The Registrar of Companies (RoC), Mumbai, in its petition, has sought an impleadment in the Tata-Mistry case today. The petition had also sought a deletion of the words "illegal" and sought amendments to the appellate tribunal’s December 18, 2019, order.

The petition filed by RoC Mumbai was admitted by the NCLAT and listed for hearing on January 2, 2020, the first day when the appellate tribunal opens after winter vacation.

The RoC had sought amendments in the December 18, 2019, judgement to “correctly reflect the conduct of RoC, Mumbai” and deletion of the word "illegal" used by the NCLAT in its order reinstating Cyrus Mistry as the Executive Chairman of the Tata group.

In its order, NCLAT quashed the conversion of Tata Sons, the holding company of all Tata Group entities, into a private company from a public firm and had termed it "illegal". The NCLAT had observed in its ruling that RoC had “helped” Tata Sons, the respondent in the case filed before the appellate tribunal.

Seeking an “urgent listing”, it has also sought to delete the aspersions made regarding any “hurried help by RoC, Mumbai, to Tata Sons”, except what was statutorily required.