Tata Motors announces the launch of ‘Mega Safety Campaign’

Tata Motors on Friday announced the launch of ‘Mega Safety Campaign’, a nationwide free safety check-up camp for its customers at over 650 workshops.

Running from March 15 to March 31, 2020, this campaign is a part of Tata Motors’ overall outreach during the national safety month and will provide exclusive vehicle safety check-up to its customers, the company said in a release.

“Customer safety has always been at the forefront of our brand. We are delighted to be conducting free safety check-up camps for our customers. Through the roll-out of this camp, we aim to ensure the overall safety of our customers and raise awareness regarding safe driving and vehicle maintenance. This effort is in alignment with the constantly evolving safety norms and seeks to equip our customers with the best safety practices,” said Subhajit Roy, Senior General Manager & Head Customer Care (Domestic and International Business), Tata Motors.

Apart from the total safety check-up of the car, Tata Motors will also offer a free top wash/foam wash for the vehicle, discounts on labour, parts, lubricants, accessories and value added services.

In a bid to raise awareness among customers, Tata Motors will also be conducting workshops on tips for safe driving and vehicle maintenance. This will be in addition to the road safety activities organized in conjunction with local RTOs across cities.

Tata Motors also announced the launch of the latest version of the Tata Motors Service Connect (TMSC) app. The company claimed that the app now is much faster and comes with a 24X7 breakdown assistance support on home screen which shares the breakdown location directly with the TML call centre at a click for locating customer location and providing help.