Tata Motors-owned JLR India announced a 31 per cent year-on-year growth in the first quarter of FY25 which ended on June 30, 2024.

The company reported that quarterly retail sales of 1,371 units with Defender and Range Rover Evoque grew by more than 50 per cent, with Defender being the highest-selling model in the portfolio.

Range Rover, Range Rover Sport and Defender accounted for 75 per cent of the total order book.

“We are pleased to report that our performance is tracking favourably as per our expectations. Alongside our robust sales, our order bank also grew by 10 per cent compared to the beginning of the fiscal year showing continuous growth in demand while we continue to enhance our supplies into the market. The Defender remains our most sought-after model, and with the extraordinary response to the locally manufactured Range Rover and Range Rover Sport, we are confident of sustaining this momentum and delivering another successful year. The Indian market is responding well to our exciting product lineup, and we are committed to our discerning clientele as we continue to create the world’s most desirable luxury vehicles,” said Rajan Amba, Managing Director, JLR India.