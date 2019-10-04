Companies

Tata Motors launches limited edition Tiago Wizz priced at Rs 5.4 lakh

PTI New Delhi | Updated on October 04, 2019 Published on October 04, 2019

Tata Motors on Friday said it has launched a limited edition of its entry level model Tiago priced at Rs 5.4 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The Tiago Wizz comes with a 1.2 litre multi-drive petrol engine.

“The Tiago is one of the most popular car in its segment and has been on constant growth since its launch..This youthful limited edition will add to the premium and fun quotient of the brand,” Tata Motors Passenger Vehicle Business Unit Head Marketing Vivek Srivatsa said in a statement.

The company has sold over 2.5 lakh Tiago units since its launch in April 2016.

Published on October 04, 2019
Tata Motors Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Private Equity firm Advent buys out entire stake in Enamor for Rs 320 cr