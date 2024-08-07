Indian automaker Tata Motors forayed into the mid-size SUV segment with Curvv. The company launched the Curvv.ev electric vehicle in Mumbai at a starting price of ₹17.49 lakh.

Addressing the range anxiety, the Curvv.ev Coupe comes in three personas and two battery options, a 55kWh battery pack with a range of 585 km and a 45kWh battery pack with a 502-km range option. The mid-size SUV will be available in multiple powertrains and the ICE version will be launched on September 12.

Tata Motors will open bookings of Curvv electric vehicles on August 12. Curvv.ev offers performance of 123 kW/167 PS power propelling it from 0-100 km/h in 8.6 seconds. It is equipped with features including a touchscreen by HARMAN™, a digital cockpit, cinematic experience with Arcase.ev, JBL cinematic sound system, smartwatch connectivity. It also has charging aggregators integrated into iRA.ev connected car application that shows real-time availability of chargers (charging locator with live availability of 9,000-plus chargers).

Disrupt category

“Tata Motors has pioneered the Indian SUV arena. We have repeatedly disrupted the category through innovative designs that deliver great road presence and enhanced functionality. The original Sierra, Safari, Nexon, Punch and Harrier are a testament to this design-led market leadership in SUVs. We have once again broken the clutter in the mid-SUV category by introducing the Tata Curvv — India’s first SUV Coupe — a disruptive design that democratises the Coupe body style in the premium categories, providing best-in-segment performance and never-before-seen practicality. Further, Curvv is at the forefront of our multi-powertrain strategy, with options across petrol, diesel and electric powertrains. With the Curvv, we will address a wide variety of needs of the mid-SUV customers,” said Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility.

