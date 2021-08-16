Tata Motors ties up with Bank of Maharashtra for retail financing scheme

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
Homegrown auto major Tata Motors on Monday said it has partnered with Bank of Maharashtra to offer retail financing scheme for its passenger vehicles.
Under the partnership, Bank of Maharashtra will provide loans to Tata Motors' customers at an interest rate starting from as low as 7.15 per cent linked with Repo Linked Lending Rate (RLLR), subject to certain conditions, the company said in a statement.
Besides, the scheme will offer a maximum of 90 per cent financing on the total cost of the vehicle (on-road pricing) for various individuals like salaried employees, self-employed people, professionals, businessmen, and agriculturist, it added.
On the other hand, a maximum of 80 per cent financing can be availed on the cost of the vehicle by corporate clients, the company said.
Tata Motors launches new trims of Harrier, Safari
Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Business Unit Vice president, Sales, Marketing and Customer Care Rajan Amba said, "Given the ramifications of the second wave of the pandemic, Tata Motors have always tried to make personal mobility solutions more affordable and accessible for individuals and families at beneficial rates." The partnership with Bank of Maharashtra is aimed at offering special finance schemes to support to the company's customers in these tough times, it added.
"We hope that these offers will make the process of purchasing a car that much easier for customers and that this will positively impact their overall buying experience of Tata cars," Amba said.
Bank of Maharashtra Executive Director Hemant Tamta said, "We are optimistic that we can forge a great partnership and serve our customers with the best products and services." Tata Motors said the partnership is also offering its customers a hassle-free option of getting their loans approved with zero processing fee till September 30, 2021 under “Monsoon Dhamaka Offer".
Prospective buyers can also avail of a special EMI option starting with ₹1,517 per lakh for 7 years.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Are your aspirations and financial literacy on similar lines? Read on to find out
Factors to keep in mind for ‘Financial Independence, Retire Early’ aspirants
The scheme has been a long-term underperformer in mid-cap fund space
The company is geared up to deliver healthy revenue growth as government pushes for higher gas usage
Unlike relationships with friends and families, our work relationships are not unconditional
The spirited 22-year-old woman, who earned the sobriquet Radioben, was an integral part of the underground ...
On India’s 75th Independence Day, can cultivating a design-backed ecosystem put the country on a steep growth ...
Why don’t Venture Capitalists and funders view those with disability as consumers with a wallet and a need? ...
The company takes its biscuit lovers down nostalgia lane
Mental health issues in public, gender equality and sustainability have come to the fore
It has been a short lived innings for Twitter’s Fleets – the vanishing posts modelled on Instagram’s Stories ...
Film maker Ram Madhvani, who has acclaimed films like Neerja and the hit web series Aarya , under his belt is ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...