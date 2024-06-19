Tata Motors will increase the price of its commercial vehicles by up to 2 per cent from July 2024, in view of an increase in commodity prices.
“It will be applicable across the entire range of commercial vehicles and will vary with individual model and variant,” the company said in a stock exchange filing.
This is the third increase in commercial vehicle prices in 2024. Earlier, the company had raised prices by up to 2 per cent from April 1. It first increased commercial vehicle prices by up to 3 per cent from January 1.
Further, it also increased passenger vehicle (PV) prices by up to 0.7 per cent from February 1.
