Tata Play forays into home security solutions in tie-up with Google

Close on the heels of a change in its brand identity, Tata Play (formerly known as Tata Sky) announced its foray into Home Security Solutions in collaboration with Google on Thursday.

It has launched two products, namely, Tata Play Secure and Tata Play Secure+.

Tata Play Secure+ is a bundled service that includes a battery-powered Google Nest Cam, an annual Nest Aware subscription, and a Google Nest Mini.

The Google Nest Cam offers a host of features such as Person/ Animal/ Vehicle alerts, on-device processing, two-way communication via the built-in microphone and speaker, weather resistance, etc.

“The differentiating features of Tata Play Secure+ are Nest Aware features such as familiar face detection and 30/60-Day event video history,” Tata Play said in an official release.

It will also manage installation and maintenance services, after-sales and customer care.

In the first phase, the offering will be available for Tata Play subscribers in over 10 cities, including Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Delhi + NCR, Lucknow, and Jaipur.

The Tata Play Secure+ offering for the Google Nest Cam is priced at ₹11,999 and comes with a free Nest Aware Basic subscription for two months.

The Nest Aware service that will be sold with Nest Cam (battery) is priced at a basic plan starting at ₹3,000, while prices for the premium plan starting at ₹5,000 annually.

The bundled Google Nest Mini device worth ₹4,499 is completely free.

Existing and new Tata Play subscribers in Mumbai + Navi Mumbai and Thane, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Delhi + NCR, Lucknow, and Jaipur can log on to Tata Play’s website or contact Tata Play customer care at 1800 208 6633 or 1860 500 6633 or give a missed call at 08066982700 to avail of this offering.

Tata Play’s Chief Commercial and Content Officer, Pallavi Puri said, “With the launch of Tata Play Secure and Tata Play Secure+, we aim to help our subscribers build a safe and secure ecosystem, be it at home or in the workplace. This new offering is in line with our endeavour to provide experiences beyond entertainment. We are happy to partner with Google for the Tata Play Secure+ offering to bring a truly modern home security experience to India.”

Saurabh Arya, Head of Hardware Business Development, India & South Asia, Google, said: “We are thrilled to collaborate with Tata Play to bring our new-generation Nest Cam and Nest Aware service to India. These deliver a great experience thanks to our deep innovations in on-device machine learning, an intuitive user experience, and the highest level of privacy and security that gives people complete control over the information they share.”

“With features like the ability to detect people, animals, and vehicles, the ability to be used indoor and outdoor, HDR, two-way communication and more, we can’t wait for people to experience enhanced smart security,” added Arya.

Tata Play Secure, an alternate home security solution, will be available to subscribers starting June 28.