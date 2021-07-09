Tata Power bags ₹400 crore KSEB rooftop solar project

Vulnerable and in the discomfort zone
Tata Power has been empanelled and won a contract worth ₹400 crore from the Kerala State Electricity Board Limited (KSEBL) to develop an 84 MW solar rooftop project for domestic consumers across the State.
As a part of this agreement, the company will implement projects through KSEBL of 64 MW for individual households with solar capacity ranging from 3kW - 10kW and 20MW for residential /housing society projects with solar capacity ranging from 11kW - 100kW.
The company has won this capacity in a bid announced by KSEBL in Feb 2021 under the ‘Soura Subsidy scheme’ in the domestic sector, Kerala in line with the Phase II subsidy programme of the Ministry of New & Renewable Energy.
The project has to be commissioned within three months of receipt of an order from individual residential customers. The company had earlier received a Letter of Award from KSEBL to develop a 110 MW rooftop solar project which is expected to generate about 274 MUs of energy per year.
Upon completion of this 84 MW solar rooftop project, it is expected to generate 120 MUs of energy per year and will annually offset approximately 100 million kg of CO2.
We are delighted to secure the 84 MW rooftop project from KSEBL and are proud to have this opportunity to support domestic consumers migrate to Green energy. This project is a testament of KSEBL’s trust in our commitment to drive India’s transition towards Clean Power through rooftop solar-based generation,” said Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD, Tata Power.
