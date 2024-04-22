Tata Power Delhi Distribution (Tata Power-DDL) on Monday announced the appointment of Gajanan Sampatrao Kale as the company’s new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), with effect from April 19, 2024.

Prior to joining Tata Power-DDL, Kale was the CEO of TP Western Odisha Distribution from 2021 to 2024. He has also served as the CEO of Tata Power Ajmer Distribution (TPADL) from 2018 to 2020.

“Tata Power-DDL has a rich legacy of technological advancements and excellence in the power distribution sector and I am committed to building on that legacy. Together with the talented team at Tata Power-DDL, I look forward to driving growth, fostering innovation and delivering value to our customers and stakeholders,” Kale said.

Kale has been with Tata Power group since 2003 and this is his second stint with Tata Power-DDL. During his previous tenure at the Discom in the Operations and Commercial verticals, he spearheaded major projects for Operations Transformation, Network Revamping, Business Process Reengineering of Revenue Management and Resource Planning & Management.

He started his career at BHEL in Bhopal and also held positions at the Central Railway Nagpur Division and Delhi Vidyut Board/Tata Power-DDL among others.

Tata Power-DDL distributes electricity in North Delhi and serves a populace of seven million.