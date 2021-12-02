Tata Power equips hotel chain with EV charging points

amã Stays & Trails, a unit of Indian Hotels Company (IHCL), has collaborated with Tata Power to install charging points for electric vehicles (EV) at over 30 of its villas and heritage bungalows across 11 destinations.

The rising demand for sustainable transport is seeing many hospitality brands investing in EV charging points, IHCL said.

This helps environmentally conscious customers reduce their travel carbon footprint, the company added.

Growing EV sales may accelerate the rush to create a charging ecosystem

Under the partnership, Tata Power EZ Charge has installed EV chargers for guests at amã Stays & Trails homestays.

MyGate partners with REVOS to provide EV charging infra to RWAs

Tata Power has deployed over 1,000 EV charging points across 180 cities under the EZ Charge brand, along with launching a digital platform for customer service. The Tata Power EZ Charge ecosystem covers the entire value chain of public chargers, captive chargers, bus or fleet chargers, and home chargers. Its mobile-based app helps in locating EV charging stations and online bill payments.