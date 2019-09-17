Tata Power Renewable commissions 150 MW solar capacity in Rajasthan

Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd (TPREL) has commissioned a 150 MW solar capacity in Pokharan, Rajasthan.

With the commissioning of this solar capacity, TPREL, a subsidiary of Tata Power, has increased its renewable capacity to 2,628 MW, inching closer to its target of generating 40 per cent of its total generation from clean energy sources.

Tata Power won this capacity in a bid at a tariff of Rs 2.72/kWh announced by Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd in 2018. The sale of power from this solar plant has been tied up under a 25-year PPA with Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co. Ltd. The project is connected at 220 kV to PGCIL's Bhadla sub-station, making it the company's first Interstate Transmission System (ISTS) solar project.

Currently, Tata Power is developing 500 MW of renewable capacity across the country. It has inked a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd and Noida Power Corporation Ltd for 100 MW, besides a PPA with Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam for 100 MW at Raghanesda solar park and 250 MW at Dholera solar park.

“For a tropical country like India, solar energy has high potential and Tata Power plans to generate 35-40 per cent of total power generation from clean energy organically,” said Praveer Sinha, CEO & Managing Director, Tata Power.

This development comes in the backdrop of Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) extending the bid submission deadline for selection of solar power developers (SPDs) to set up 1,500 MW of grid-connected (including mini and microgrid) solar PV power projects in India under the second phase of the CPSU (Government Producers Scheme) Scheme till September 17.