Tata Power Renewable commissions 150 MW solar capacity in Rajasthan

My Five: Farshid Cooper
Farshid CooperMD, Spenta Corporation1 I am an early riser and my day begins at 6 am. It starts with a glass of ...
Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd (TPREL) has commissioned a 150 MW solar capacity in Pokharan, Rajasthan.
With the commissioning of this solar capacity, TPREL, a subsidiary of Tata Power, has increased its renewable capacity to 2,628 MW, inching closer to its target of generating 40 per cent of its total generation from clean energy sources.
Tata Power won this capacity in a bid at a tariff of Rs 2.72/kWh announced by Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd in 2018. The sale of power from this solar plant has been tied up under a 25-year PPA with Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co. Ltd. The project is connected at 220 kV to PGCIL's Bhadla sub-station, making it the company's first Interstate Transmission System (ISTS) solar project.
Currently, Tata Power is developing 500 MW of renewable capacity across the country. It has inked a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd and Noida Power Corporation Ltd for 100 MW, besides a PPA with Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam for 100 MW at Raghanesda solar park and 250 MW at Dholera solar park.
“For a tropical country like India, solar energy has high potential and Tata Power plans to generate 35-40 per cent of total power generation from clean energy organically,” said Praveer Sinha, CEO & Managing Director, Tata Power.
This development comes in the backdrop of Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) extending the bid submission deadline for selection of solar power developers (SPDs) to set up 1,500 MW of grid-connected (including mini and microgrid) solar PV power projects in India under the second phase of the CPSU (Government Producers Scheme) Scheme till September 17.
Farshid CooperMD, Spenta Corporation1 I am an early riser and my day begins at 6 am. It starts with a glass of ...
Climate change is one of the defining issues of our time and one of the world’s most urgent health threats.“In ...
Increased healthcare spend and improved facilities will reduce doctor-patient friction
Integrated medicine can combine the best of different methodologies to benefit patients
A new wheat variety is to be introduced into an over-supplied market; unless the excess production is cleared ...
They have been receiving only 50 per cent of the total agriculture credit from banks
MCX Crude (₹3,928) October futures contract of crude oil, which has been trading within a range between ₹3,850 ...
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your ...
People, people everywhere, but not one to connect with. Urban Indians, especially the young, are sinking into ...
The former CAG on the autonomy of institutes, pliable bureaucrats and how you don’t need a Sachin Tendulkar to ...
“Flowers?!” Bins exclaims. “Neem tree leaves? What’s going on?” I sigh in a theatrical way. “What would you ...
On September 14, 60 years ago, the Soviet probe Luna 2 crashed on the moon. It was the first man-made object ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Madhukar Kamath, Chairman Emeritus of DDB Mudra, receives the AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award today (September ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...
Driving for cab aggregators isn’t appealing any longer to drivers
Online players are taking steps to protect their seller-partners
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports