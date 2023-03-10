Tata Power Renewable Energy (TPREL), a Tata Power subsidiary, on Friday signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with Tata Power Delhi Distribution (Tata Power-DDL) for a 510 megawatts (MW) hybrid project.

The project will save, on an average, 1,540 million units (MUs) of CO 2 emissions annually for Tata Power-DDL, which is a joint venture between Tata Power and the Delhi government, and which supplies electricity to a populace of more than 7 million in North Delhi, TPREL said in a statement.

The PPA has the capacity for bifurcation of 170 MW solar and 340 MW wind power. Located in Karnataka, it is one of the largest hybrid projects in the country and will be commissioned within 24 months from the PPA execution date, it added.

“Tata Power Renewable has signed one of the largest PPAs in the country for a 510 MW hybrid project, via competitive bidding, showcasing our future readiness and expertise in project execution skills. This partnership is significant in our quest to continue our journey as one of the torchbearers of the green and clean energy transition,” TPREL CEO Ashish Khanna said.

competitive bidding

TPREL won this project through a competitive bidding process, followed by the release of LOA by Tata Power-DDL. This win is an extension of the earlier LOA of 255 MW received in December 2022.

Tata Power-DDL CEO Ganesh Srinivasan said: “Aligned with the nation’s renewable energy mission, we are pleased to join hands with TPREL for our biggest hybrid energy tie-up. We are confident that this association will strengthen our commitment towards significantly enhancing the portion of sustainable energy in the overall supply mix.”

With this win, the total renewables capacity of TPREL reaches 6,303 MW with an installed capacity of 3,909 MW, including 2,981 MW of solar and 928 MW of wind power, as well as 2,394 MW under various stages of implementation.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit