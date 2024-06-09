Tata Projects MD and CEO Vinayak Pai has been elected by the Construction Federation of India (CFI) as the President of its national council.

In a statement on Sunday, the CFI announced the formation of the National Council for a two-year term (FY25-FY26). The National Council elected Vinayak Pai, MD & CEO of Tata Projects Ltd, as President.

Akhil Gupta, ED & CEO, Shapoorji Pallonji & Co. Pvt. Ltd, has been elected as Vice President, while Priti Patel, Deputy Director, Patel Engineering Ltd, as Treasurer.

The newly elected National Council also comprises representatives from leading infrastructure construction companies across India, including Ajit Bhate, Managing Director, Precast India Infrastructures and Arjun Dhawan, Vice Chairman, Hindustan Construction Company Ltd.

Hardik Agrawal, Director, Dineshchandra R Agrawal Infracon; M V Satish, Adviser to CMD for Buildings & Member ECOM, L&T Ltd; Nalin Gupta, Managing Director, J Kumar Infraprojects; Krishnam Raju P, Vice President, NCC Ltd; Vimal Kejriwal, Managing Director & CEO, KEC International; and Yogen Lal, CEO, Welspun Enterprises Ltd are also part of the council.

The national council also unanimously nominated Ajit Gulabchand as President Emeritus, the statement said.

Established in 2000, CFI has been at the forefront of policy advocacy and fostering collaboration between industry stakeholders and government agencies.