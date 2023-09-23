TATA Projects has bagged the contract to build Micron Technology’s advanced semiconductor assembly and test plant in Sanand, Gujarat.

Situated in the Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation area of Chaarodi, Sanand, the project spans an expansive 93 acres of land. The construction of Phase 1 will include a 5,00,000 square feet cleanroom space, scheduled to be operational by late 2024. Micron had earlier announced plans to build India’s first semiconductor unit for $2.75 billion. Of this, Micron will be investing $825 million (around ₹6,760 crore) and the balance will come from the government in two phases.

The project encompasses the design and construction of a first-of-its-kind DRAM and NAND assembly and test facility in India. DRAM is the memory used to store code for algorithms, processes and NAND is the memory used to store data for pictures, music.

The Sanand Factory will be designed in accordance with LEED Gold Standards of the Green Building Council and will also integrate advanced water-saving technologies, enabling a Zero Liquid Discharge system, displaying the Tata Project’s commitment to sustainable and responsible construction practices.

Vinayak Pai, MD & CEO, Tata Projects, said, “We are thrilled to embark on this significant journey with Micron Technology, an industry leader in innovative memory and storage solutions. This collaboration exemplifies the unwavering commitment of Tata Projects to advancing technology, promoting sustainable development, and contributing considerably to ‘Make in India’ initiative. Through this classic venture, we are not just building a state-of-the-art semiconductor assembly and test plant; we are laying the foundation for India’s technological prowess on the global stage.”

“We’re excited to break ground on Micron’s new assembly and test facility here in GIDC, Sanand, Ahmedabad, India, and lead this transformation in India’s semiconductor industry,” said Micron’s Senior Vice President of Global Assembly and Test Operations Gursharan Singh.

“Micron selected Tata Projects to construct our new facility because of their strong track record of delivering high-quality projects on schedule, on budget, and with the highest safety and ethical standards,” Singh added.