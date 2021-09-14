Tata Steel commissions first ever plant to capture CO2 from blast furnace

Tata Steel has commissioned a 5 tonnes-per-day carbon capture plant at Jamshedpur Works, making it the country’s first steel company to adopt such a carbon capture technology that extracts carbon dioxide (CO2) directly from the Blast Furnace gas.

The company will reuse the captured CO2 on site to promote circular carbon economy.

The Carbon Capture and Utilisation facility uses amine-based technology and makes the captured carbon available for onsite reuse. The depleted CO2 gas is sent back to the gas network with increased calorific value. This project has been executed with the technological support from Carbon Clean, a global leader in low-cost CO2 capture technology.

Economical solution

TV Narendran, Managing Director, Tata Steel said it is essential to develop an economical solution for capturing and using CO2 at scale for sustainability of the steel industry globally and particularly in a growing country like India.

Leadership in mitigating emissions, accessing low-cost clean energy and providing circular economy solutions will define the sector’s journey going forward, he said.

“The operational experience gathered from the five-tonnes-per-day CO2 capture plant will give the required data and confidence to establish larger carbon capture plants in future. As the next step, the company aims to establish scaled-up facilities of CO2 capture integrated with utilisation avenues,” he added.

Tata Steel has undertaken a two-pronged approach of Carbon Direct Avoidance (CDA) and CO2 Capture and Use in pursuit of the decarbonisation goal.

Aniruddha Sharma, CEO, Carbon Clean said capturing CO2 from blast furnace gas will not only decarbonise the steel plants but also open avenues for hydrogen economy.