Tata Technologies has deployed SAP S/4 HANA, for Mitsubishi Electric India Pvt. Ltd for digital transformation. The project also included incorporating digital signatures, and configuring document management system servers.

According to the stock exchange filing, it involved leveraging Tata Technologies’ cross-functional teams, for business process rationalisation, and digital accelerators, such as preconfigured templates, for the manufacturing industry, pre-built authorisation matrix, EDI solutions, SAP MES integration connector, data migration & validation tool, and reusable automation test scripts.

The project integrated multiple business units, including factory automation systems, air conditioning systems, and semiconductors and devices. It aligned with the recent operational commencement of the factory automation, and industrial division’s new manufacturing facility in Talegaon, Pune.

Warren Harris, CEO & Managing Director, Tata Technologies, said, “This project with Mitsubishi Electric India is a testament to Tata Technologies’ mission of helping manufacturing companies worldwide, conceptualise, and manufacture better products. We leveraged our global teams in the manufacturing domain, to reimagine the entire business process, and implement SAP S/4 Hana, which delivered enhanced operational efficiency.”

Kazuhiko Tamura, Managing Director at Mitsubishi Electric India Pvt. Ltd., stated, “Our collaboration with Tata Technologies has been pivotal in achieving our digital transformation objectives ahead of schedule, significantly boosting our operational capabilities, and setting a new direction for our future growth. As we embark on our journey to embrace digital transition with SAP S/4 Hana implementation, we strengthen our commitment to redefining our business processes for efficiency and agility.”

