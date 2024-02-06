The market capitalisation of the Tata Group, comprising 18 firms, crossed ₹30 lakh crore intra-day on Tuesday.

More than half of the group’s market value is contributed by Tata Consultancy Services. The shares of the software bellwether rose 3.9 per cent to ₹4,129 on the NSE on Tuesday, taking its m-cap past the ₹15 lakh crore mark for the first time. The company signed a deal to transform Europ Assistance’s IT operating model using artificial intelligence and machine learning on Monday. The shares are up 8.3 per cent year-to-date.

Tata Motors and Titan both have a market value of over ₹3 lakh crore as on Tuesday. The former’s shares are on a roll and at an all-time high after the company reported a strong set of financial numbers for the quarter ended December. Besides a strong Q3, analysts gave Tata Motors a thumbs-up on its continued improvement in JLR, the PV and CV business, and reduced net automotive debt from current levels. Year-to-date its shares are up nearly 19 per cent. Titan, however, has had a dismal start to the year, with its shares shedding 3.2 per cent.

Tata Steel, Tata Power, Tata Consumer Products and Trent contribute over ₹1 lakh crore each to the m-cap. The newly listed Tata Technologies has a market cap of about ₹46,000 crore as of Tuesday’s closing prices.

